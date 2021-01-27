Walls for all!

They built a wall. Well, a snow wall.
Phys ed teachers at Villemaire elementary school in Sainte Rose built the snowy dividers to enforce the rules of distancing for students.
When primary students across Quebec returned to classes two weeks ago, schools and parents scrambled to find new ways to keep kids safe and engaged, while following the rules.
At Villemaire teachers created walls with blocks of snow in their schoolyard to help students respect distances from other groups, allowing class bubbles to be maintained and more kids to enjoy the outdoors while complying with sanitary measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.