Walk-in vaccines Sunday

Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) is holding a walk-in vaccination day to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday at the Place Sports Experts Mass Vaccination Centre. From 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. drop in vaccinations will be available to people 16 years of age and older who meet the criteria issued by the health ministry with more than 1,200 Pfizer doses available. In the event of heavy traffic and to avoid waiting, a coupon with a set time slot to return may be given. The Mass Vaccination Centre is located at 4855 Louis-B. Mayer Street in Fabreville.

