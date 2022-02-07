Walk-in vaccines at all clinics

All Laval residents aged 12 and over can get a vaccine without appointment the Laval Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) announced Monday.
All of Laval’s vaccination clinics are now open to anyone without an appointment, whether it is for a first, second or booster dose.
“COVID is here to stay” says public health director Dr. Jean-Pierre Trépanier. “Each of us will come across the virus in the near future. The only real choice that is offered lies in the individual protection that each assumes to counter the effects of the disease.” He says that means catching the virus and risking severe illness or an infection that leaves long-term effects or, rather, catching the virus with the best possible protection. “Currently, the booster dose is the surest way to get out of it the next time we come across the virus.”
Vaccination is offered 7 days a week, at the 6 vaccination clinics with variable hours.
Even if a person was infected with COVID-19 after receiving two doses of the vaccine, it is recommended to wait eight weeks after contracting the disease to receive the booster dose.
For clinic locations and schedules visit: https://www.lavalensante.com/covid19/vaccination-contre-la-covid-19/ .
