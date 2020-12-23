Visiting rules

It’s a rough time by any measure, more so for patients in hospital and care centres, the workers who treat and care for them, and of course, their families.
Nevertheless, as the holidays unfold, to protect vulnerable people and staff, Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) is reminding residents that during the COVID-19 pandemic and alert Level 4 (Red), visitor access is no longer permitted.
There are exceptions: Family caregivers who provide significant help or support can still access public and private long-term care centres (CHSLDs), intermediate resources with more than 20 beds and retirement homes (RPA) at the rate of one person per 24-hour period.
As for the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital, non-traditional care sites (like arenas and other facilities transformed for patient care) and the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital, the CISSS is temporarily limiting visits. Visitors and accompanying persons are no longer permitted, except for users admitted to palliative and end-of-life care where visits are permitted at all times under certain conditions. The arrival of a caregiver is authorized at any time during the stay with certain procedures in place for each type of establishment.
At all instances, it is important to respect personal protection measures and carry out hand hygiene for at least 20 seconds upon entering and leaving establishments. The population is asked not to visit any health facility if there is presence of flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, breathing difficulties, muscle aches); if they have returned from a trip outside of Canada less than 14 days earlier; have been in contact with someone returning from a trip or who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
People should call 811 before going to the emergency room or to a medical clinic.
In a minor emergency, people with or without a family doctor can reserve a time slot at one of the six super-clinics in Laval via the Rendez-vous santé Québec site at www.rvsq.gouv.qc.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.