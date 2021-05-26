Virtual Fête Nationale

The city is planning a show on a grand scale, but virtual, for this year’s Fête Nationale.
On June 23, the Laval’s celebration website fetenationale.laval.ca will air the show which will remain online until June 30, the whole production adapted to respect health guidelines.
Beginning at 8 p.m., renowned artists and rising stars will take their turn singing Quebec classics and unexpected mixes produced by Ines Talbi under the direction of Virginie Reid. On the roster are Marc Dupré, Louis-Jean Cormier, Guylaine Tanguay, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Sarahmée, Zara Sargsyan and Annabel Oreste of Star Académie 2021. The 80 Petits Chanteurs de Laval will also perform, followed by a reading by Jemmy Echaquan Dubé and Emmanuel Bilodeau of a patriotic text by Joséphine Bacon et Marc Séguin.
“Everything has been done to ensure that we have a beautiful Laval experience” said Mayor Marc Demers. “This virtual edition will be different, of high quality and above all, unifying. In these still difficult times, it is all the more important to come together, even if it is in a virtual way, to collectively celebrate the holiday of all Quebecers. » —
See the mayor’s message: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbTLiKQ9IlQ&list=PLQ3OeZ7vE27etuZ2u4nKlibBv7zyDGT0l&index=1
