Virtual consult on downtown development

The city is offering a virtual consult on its downtown planning scheme as well as a close-up look at its planning regulations.
On Wednesday, October 28 from 7 p.m. — 8:30 p.m., city planning experts will present detailed planning for the downtown core., and participants can share their comments and ask questions.
The evening of information and virtual exchanges on the special urban planning program (PPU) for the city centre is part of the participatory approach launched in February. The evening’s presentation will be available on repensonslaval.ca/centre-ville the next day. Registration is required by October 28 at 4 p.m. at www.repensonslaval.ca/centre-ville.
Residents are also invited to participate in the launch of the online Open Doors event on the revision of planning regulations. This virtual event will present the web platform specially designed for the occasion and answer questions from participants about its use. Accessible from November 2 to 15 from the Repensons Laval website, it will allow citizens to discover the new regulatory proposal and its foundations, and they will also be able to give their opinion and ask questions of a city expert.
The event begins Monday, November 2 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and registration is required before November 2, 4 p.m. at www.repensonslaval.ca/revision-urbanisme. The revision of planning regulations is a unique opportunity to review the rules used to harmonize the development of Laval territory. The presentation will be available online at repensonslaval.ca/revision-urbanisme the next day.
