If you’re still trying to adapt to schooling at home, or watching your kids spend their entire day on a device has you concerned, it’s never late to try at least teach them responsible behaviour.
The city’s library network is presenting a video on YouTube (in French) to help you and your family navigate the Internet in a more appropriate manner.
The segment, by psychologist and cyber-addiction specialist Marie-Anne Sergerie, highlights the differences between what people view as responsible Internet behavior and what the experts say. You’ll surely see that the answers to the questions posed can often widely differ between what the kids think and the suggested advice.
The video is targeted towards parents and children 6 to 16 years old and can be accessed at
