Victims sought

Laval Police are searching for potential victims of a suspect arrested on charges of inciting sexual contact.
Alain Tessier, 76, was arrested last month in connection with events that took place in the fall of 2020. He old is believed to have forged links with a male minor who resides in his sector of Vimont. The suspect allegedly gave the victim money, asked for nude photos, and asked him to follow him to the Oka area to engage in sexual acts. Last January, the same individual allegedly contacted the victim again, also asking for sexual favours.
Investigators believe that there may be other victims and would like to get in touch with them.
The suspect appeared in court via video conference and was freed under specific conditions, including not to be in the presence of minors. He will reappear in court on April 20.
Police want anyone who may have been a victim of this man or may be a victim of any assault or sexual contact, to contact them via their confidential Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing file LVL 210114 034.
