Victim reported death threats less than 48 hours before her death

A woman who was killed in Chomedey last Sunday was so in fear for her life that she mentioned the name of the man who had allegedly threatened her when she called 911 two days before she was found dead in the parking lot of her Laval condo.
Marly Édouard’s body was found early Sunday morning by neighbors in the lot on rue des Châteaux.
Less than 48 hours earlier, the 32-year-old talent manager for foreign artists who immigrated to Canada in 2016, called 911 to report the death threats. Laval police interviewed her to take her complaint which reportedly included her fear that a hitman was being hired to kill her.
It is unclear as to what happened next in terms of the investigation because Laval police handed over the investigation to the Sûreté du Québec, and the province’s Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is looking at how Laval police handled the matter.
But what everybody does know is that Édouard was found dead from a gunshot wound to her head early Sunday morning. A firearm was found near her body. No arrests have been made.
It has been reported in various media that the man who allegedly threatened Édouard was the ex-partner of her ex-girlfriend, but police have made no comments in this regard.
The SQ set up a mobile command post on the scene Monday and asked anybody with information about the case to call their Centrale de l'information criminelle at 1 800-659-4264. The BEI is also asking anyone with information to report it by visiting their website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca
