Vellone: Cities should share to cut costs

Gabriel Vellone thinks Laval, like most other cities, needs to share more.
The Chomedey resident says while cities like to pursue costly and necessary signature projects to offer services, they too often overlook cooperation with neighbours to minimize risk and costs to taxpayers.
“Traditional business schools preach healthy competition between cities” he told The Suburban. “But what must always be taken into account is the cost of development and especially the cost of maintenance in order to support and maintain a city’s structures, infrastructure and revitalization.”
Vellone, who as Progrès Laval founder and candidate came a distant fourth in last year’s Marc-Aurèle Fortin by-election, says reducing management and operating costs is almost impossible in the public domain, without having a significant impact on the population.
Privatization of the public sector, as advocated by many followers, is not an option either he says, as the private sector hardly shares the same vision. “Cities simply need to undertake mega-projects in a joint partnership and establish long-term partnerships.”
Case in point: the city’s much-anticipated $200-million-plus bio-methanization plant, expected to treat 145,000 tonnes of residential, commercial and industrial organic waste and sludge from three water treatment plants and convert it to biogaz.
Vellone says Montreal and Laval both pursued their own centres and both dealt with location challenges and cost overruns. “Although the cause is noble, it would have been more advantageous to build only one, in one of the cities. What we have here are two structures that require twice the manpower, with no guarantee that the expected results will be there. The success of such a project is too often dependent on the will and enthusiasm of the people.”
“In order to minimize expenses, it would have been more advantageous for these two cities to pay a centre in order to be able to dispose of organic materials, and to share the profits according to a previously established agreement.”
“A municipality will be tempted to take the spotlight by touting the investments it has made” but governments must not lose sight of the socio-demographic reality of their respective territories and of Quebec. “Each municipality must provide the same basic services to its population, regardless of demographic or economic weight. The most viable option that arises and worth studying is probably the sharing economy.”
“The geographical context of municipalities and cities, specifically those that are adjacent, ensures that, depending on their location, they face common problems that can be solved by working together, while minimizing the impact… it would have been better if we chipped in for one plant, and feed the waste to one plant.
“But everyone wants to show that they are going green. That’s the thing. Everyone wants to be first.”
