An $805,000 five-year sectoral agreement with the city, Centraide of Greater Montreal and Quebec’s Municipal Affairs and Housing ministry will help analyze needs and document the impact of the development of the Val-Martin sector in Chomedey, in addition to supporting services for residents of disadvantaged Laval neighbourhoods.
The city is footing half the bill, the funds coming from the Fonds de développement des territoires (FDT) established by the province to help regional development. The balance is being invested by Centraide.
“Our government is helping to foster the harmonious and equitable development of community living environments,” said Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete. “The implementation of the sectoral agreement is a testament to this. I am pleased that the actions and services put in place benefit citizens first and foremost, because in the current situation they need it.” Centraide CEO Lili-Anna Pereša said the investments “will allow us to play an even more active role in Chomedey in integrating the residents who settle there.”
The executive committee also recommended to council to vote for a $5.37 million contract for Duroking Construction to rehabilitate the underground infrastructure and water network in Val-Martin sector, notably under boulevard Notre Dame between Jarry and 75th ave. The EC also approved a $152,000 grant to the Val Martin community centre for the Ça CLIQ project, which targets school dropouts aged 15 to 18 with programs to promote personal development and self-esteem. The cash comes from the Fonds Place-du-Souvenir, which was established by the city using taxpayer funds recuperated from corruption and collusion.
