Vaccine now available for 70 and older

People 70 years of age and older can now receive their COVID-19 vaccine, as a week after a mass vaccine operation has been begun the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval has made the vaccine available to citizens born in and before 1951 in accordance with government directives.
Vaccination centres are located in the west at Méga Centre Notre-Dame off Autoroute 13, in the centre at Quartier Laval near Place Bell and Cégep Montmorency, and in the east at SmartCentres Laval Est at the corner of Papineau Autoroute and the 440. Each mass vaccination centre will be able to vaccinate 800 to 1000 people per day, 7 days a week. Those wishing to get vaccinated will need to show identification and proof of residence in Laval.
For an appointment to receive the vaccine visit Québec.ca/vaccinCOVID. If you are unable to book your appointment online or if you are experiencing difficulties, ask a friend or family member for help or call 1 877 644-4545. People in other age brackets will be vaccinated based on the priority groups established by the government and on the number of doses received by the CISSS de Laval.
Visit Québec.ca/vaccinCOVID to follow the vaccination order planned in Laval.
