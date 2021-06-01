Vaccine drop-in for youth, second doses

A new drop-in vaccination schedule for Laval residents will offer first doses for people 12 and over and second Astra Zeneca doses this week.
The CISSS Laval announced the time slots for first doze of Pfizer for 12 and over at Place Sports Experts on Tuesday 10 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, 8:30 – 3:30, Thursday 10 – 1 pm and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those wishing to receive the second dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine can also do so, at Place Sports Experts, Tuesday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
It is important that before arriving for a second dose, that it has been at least 8 weeks since the first. For more information visit: http://www.lavalensante.com/.../vaccination-contre-la.../...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.