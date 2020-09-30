Workers at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée were left to fend for themselves to face one of the worst outbreaks in Quebec, says the province’s largest healthcare workers union.
The investigation report into the COVID-19 outbreak at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée where 100 residents died illustrates the extent of the management errors that were made during the first wave of the pandemic says the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS-CSN), and should direct the government to make changes to ensure the protection of staff and users.
Yves Benoit’s July report identifies several problems denounced by the local union: lack of staff, lack of personal protective equipment, insufficient protection and prevention measures, staff displacement and late screening of staff and users.
“We absolutely have to learn from our mistakes and do better for the second wave, in particular by focusing on staff stability and screening,” says CISSS-Laval employees union president Marjolaine Aubé.
The report further highlights management difficulties in the health and social services network, in particular by noting the many hierarchical levels that hinder decision-making, something the FSSS-CSN points to as a failure of the mega-establishment legacy of the Barrette reform under the previous Liberal government. The union further calls for an urgent review of the organization of the network to focus on decentralization, democratization and team autonomy.
“The government must also announce an increase in personnel protection measures. It not only lacked equipment, but the staff is especially poorly equipped to deal with the virus in long-term care centers… The crisis in CHSLDs finally shows the need to make up for the shortfall in funding for the network from Liberal austerity as of the next budget update.”
“The pandemic has shown the weakness of our hyper-centralized network” says FSSS-CSN president Jeff Begley. “Just adding another layer of guidelines isn’t going to magically sort it out.”
The pandemic highlighted existing gaps in the network, said Minister for Seniors Marguerite Blais in response to the report. “The investigation reports of the CHSLD Herron and Sainte-Dorothée indicate this. The government responded quickly to the findings in these reports. Not only have the major changes taken served to prepare us for the second wave, our actions are sustainable, and their benefits will continue after the pandemic.”
