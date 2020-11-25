The union representing nurses, respiratory therapists and nursing assistants in Laval (SIIIAL-CSQ) and the Quebec Health Federation sent bailiffs to each member of the board of directors of the CISSS Laval this week. The SIIIAL issued a declaration of commitments, demanding each member sign and publicly take responsibility.
The declaration contains ten concrete commitments to ensure the health and safety of all those in their care, i.e. both staff and the public, reminding administrators that section 172 of the Quebec’s health and social services act demands that a board of directors of a health facility must ensure the relevance, quality, safety and effectiveness of services provided.
“For our part, we note that, in the current context, when we observe the situation in our workplaces, the CISSS does not fully manage to ensure the safety of people,” explains union president Isabelle Dumaine. “It is particularly worrying with this second wave of the pandemic that we have to cross and which happens to be even stronger than the first.”
Dumaine says the last few months have been extremely difficult for health personnel and that no one foresees an improvement in the situation in the short and medium term. “Premier François Legault himself recognizes that the situation is precarious in the network and that the staff are at the end of their rope. Many workers are on long-term sick leave and we cannot afford any further departures. We must therefore take care of the people who are still working if we want them to be able to continue to take care of us. It is a question of safety and survival for all!”
If adopted, the measures would have direct and immediate effects in relieving staff and significantly improving working conditions, particularly affecting the availability of personal protective equipment, reduction of labor mobility, end of privileges granted to private sector personnel to the detriment of public personnel, elimination of compulsory overtime, as well as the consolidation and stabilization of the care teams. “Administrators must stop seeing staff exclusively as mere resources available to extinguish fires. They must take into account their expertise.”
FSQ-CSQ president Claire Montour says since the outbreak “the government and CISSS leaders have constantly expressed gratitude to those they call the ‘guardian angels’, but in fact, few actions have accompanied these words. They have taken very few concrete steps to support staff. Today, they have a great opportunity to walk the talk by making real commitments to workers, as well as to the public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.