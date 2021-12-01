Union denounces "explosive" work environment

The work climate at a local public works installation is becoming explosive says the union representing blue collar workers at the sector 1 site.
The SCFP local issued a release denouncing what they call “a certain authoritarianism of the employer in labor relations worthy of another era,” adding that over the past two years, “unfortunate and worrying situations have multiplied, despite repeated interventions by the union executive to City management.”
This resulted in “offensive behavior” by managers towards blue collar workers, resulting in strained relations in the garage where nearly 40 people work, says SCFP communications agent Ronald Boisrond. The behaviours include “a lack of respect by managers toward employees, inappropriate remarks, arrogance in discussions, willful blindness of the problem” and more, he told The Suburban. “In addition, inconsistencies in work management have resulted in disciplinary opinions, grievances and numerous legal challenges which can generate costs for taxpayers.”
The union sent a letter to city management asking them to act quickly and mandate a labor ministry mediator. “The city categorically denies that this type of problem exists in the service and challenges the legitimacy of the ministry to solve it,” reads the union statement.
“Before the filing of the press release, the city refused to appeal to the Ministry of Labour to appoint a mediator,” said Boisrond. “Following the press release, the response of the city of Laval was a formal notice.”
Asked about the allegations of the situation at the public works facility at Saint Martin and Pie-IX, and the request for mediation, a city spokesperson told The Suburban, “The City of Laval does not comment on this type of communication which relates to labor relations.”
