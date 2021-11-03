Trottier pledges security summit and pothole crew

If elected, Michel Trottier’s plan for his first 100 days as mayor includes setting up a security summit and dedicated blue-collar teams for pothole repairs.
The Parti Laval leader and mayoralty candidate says enhancing the sense of safety on local streets and neighbourhoods and prioritizing management of snow removal and clean-up operations are key in his plans for the 2022 budget if elected on November 7. “Crime, speeding, the state of the road are major and priority issues.”
Trottier wants to convene a security summit within weeks following the election to bring together key players around a single table to discuss the issues and find short-, medium- and long-term solutions: "I want the Laval Police to sit down with social workers, youth centre workers, and staff from community organizations to hear what they have to say about the issue of street gangs and the presence of firearms in Laval. Solutions will not come from one place; we need a concerted strategy that mobilizes all stakeholders in the field.”
He says the other element requiring immediate attention is maintenance, repair, and cleaning of streets and sidewalks: "There has been a serious lapse in recent years, and it is deplorable to hear that the management of snow removal and road conditions were better in Vaillancourt's time! Resources need to be directed to the right places.”
A Parti Laval administration will dedicate blue-collar teams to year-round pothole filling and make it urgent to ensure maintenance of the road network and sidewalks. “When the services are not up to the task, we must not hesitate to review our ways of doing things," he states. "It's the same for snow removal. From the very first days, I will analyze the new parking policy in depth. At the moment, it is really not easy for citizens to know whether or not they can park in a spot. So before the first snowfall we will be sure to clarify all that. There is a lot of work to be done and a lot of communication work ahead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.