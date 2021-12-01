Official Opposition leader Michel Trottier is questioning the new administration's pledge to be more collaborative, following the Boyer administration’s announcement earlier this month about extending a hand to the opposition with more frequent consultative plenary meetings with representatives of all political parties before executive committee sessions, and occasional invitations to opposition members to attend discussions considered by the EC concerning their district.
Trottier says new mayor Stéphane Boyer missed an opportunity to follow his counterparts, newly elected mayors Bruno Marchand of Quebec City and closer to home, Catherine Fournier of Longueuil who named an opposition councillor part of her five-person executive committee. In Quebec City Marchand welcomed an opposition member on the EC but as an independent.
These administrations “have shown openness in the appointment of members of the executive committee” says Trottier, who has been calling for plenary sessions for years and other governance reforms, but “the Boyer administration chooses not to appoint any elected representatives of the opposition to sit on it. “
“Let’s remember that 58% of Laval residents did not vote for the mayor's party” said Trottier. “It would therefore have been desirable to see a little diversity appear at this decision-making table in our city.”
