Trottier calls out parties over platforms

Official Opposition leader and mayoralty candidate Michel Trottier is calling out his opponents for not presenting “an electoral platform worthy of the name to the Laval population.”
The Parti Laval leader says this demonstrates “all the improvisation and lack of consideration shown by the Mouvement lavallois and Action Laval parties: “Laval residents deserve better than piecemeal announcements. Voters should know what to expect, be able to compare the different platforms, know the positions of each party on the big issues that concern our city.”
Mouvement lavallois has a vision document Mouvement lavallois /Équipe Marc Demers Laval 2035 (in French) on its website, along with all its accomplishments, as does Action Laval (in French), outlining a its policy orientations for the city in various themes and listing all the proposals it has deposited at council since 2019. Laval Citoyens has a 9-theme party program (in French). Ma Ville Maintenant has a 16-theme plan with some details in costing. Parti Laval has a detailed election platform plan (available in English).
It is not normal for an independent candidate to come up with a “more comprehensive and concrete plan than the two political parties that have been established for years!” said Trottier, referring to Nicolas Lemire, whose environment-centered program and non-partisan campaign has been unique in the mayoralty race.
“After eight years in power without having succeeded in delivering a single major project, the Demers-Boyer administration has learned to no longer make promises that they know very well they cannot keep. The Demers-Boyer duo have become masters in the art of making beautiful flashy announcements that ultimately lead to nothing.” The park of the future at the snow dump center and the aquatic complex project, paralyzed for 3 years, are examples of poor priority management, he says.
Trottier also took a shot at Action Laval, saying “the party seems to have been more busy looking for someone who would agree to be their headliner than formulating their vision of Laval…. The only project they are proposing for Laval is an international fairground paid for by taxpayers and whose need has absolutely not been demonstrated by anyone.” While still in a pandemic and neighborhoods lack basic infrastructure says Trottier, “with ideas like these, I have a hard time believing how they would manage Quebec's third largest city.”
“Anyone who tries to take an interest in Laval municipal politics will quickly run up against a wall. Parti Laval is the only party to have a thoughtful, credible and ambitious plan for Laval. Our 73 commitments make this plan a reality.”
