The 2021 edition of Journées de formation pour les organismes, a series of activities to train persons involved in community organizations, has been adapted to offer a variety of possibilities: An online program from November 3 to 20, a two-part closing day on November 27, during which you can attend a large conference in person. Those able to attend face-to-face will be invited to join via the Zoom platform.
The online programming features speakers and professional trainers addressing several relevant topics.
For example, if you are involved in a board of directors, whether an experienced director or new to your organization, this is time well invested in improving your understanding of your role and obligations as a director.
You can also learn about taking an eco-responsible approach at work, intended for any organization wishing to change its daily practices at work with a view to sustainable development; developing communication plans as an essential tools for success of your NPO; how to recruit and retain members; best practices of Non-Profits, training in Excel, security, animation, event organization, first aid and more.
Mandatory registration is open until October 29: www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/journee-de-formation-des-benevoles.aspx#inscriptions-jfo
