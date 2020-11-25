Toy collection on

Laval’s annual holiday toy collection is going on despite the pandemic restrictions, but with modifications from years past.
Until Sunday afternoon, you can help children in the city celebrate by donating toys and games at several drop off points around the city. Volunteers will assure that they are distributed to local community organizations.
All items must be carefully cleaned and verified that all parts are present and functioning. Items that are broken or incomplete will be refused on site. Stuffed animals are not accepted.
Donating a toy or game will also earn your child access to a virtual Christmas fairy tale on December 6, and you can also win a gift card from a local business.
Drop off sites include the Marius-Barbeau library (Saint-François), and the Accès (Laval-ouest), Groulx (Saint-Vincent-de-Paul), Jean-Paul-Campeau (Chomedey), Le Sorbier (Sainte-Rose), Saint-Louis-de-Montfort (Pont-Viau), and Vimont community centres.
For Information call 450-978-8904, email bml4@laval.caor visit https://www.clubs4h.qc.ca/
