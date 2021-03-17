The city has adopted a five-year waste management plan that it says will help drive Laval towards “zero waste” by 2035. The strategy which is part of a process that has already been initiated, Laval 2035, will enable the city to conform to and surpass guidelines by the Plan métropolitain de gestion des matières résiduelles 2015-2020 (PMGMR).
The plan rests upon an ambitious vision with 21 measures, and includes an obligation to recover construction, renovation and demolition waste in municipal contracts and permit applications; continuing to promote home composting and develop community composting; and increasing the supply of recycling equipment for recyclable and organic materials in public places.
Some of the measures have already been implemented, and as Laval pursues the Quebec policy of waste management to create a waste-free society that seeks to maximize added value through sound management of its waste materials.
The city is also reminding citizens that it cannot do it alone; that is it should be at the heart of all political administrative and citizen action.
For more details on the strategy (in French) visit https://www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/environnement-recyclage-et-collectes/strategie-lavalloise-gmr-2020-2025.pdf
