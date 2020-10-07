After announcements of large investments in public transit, daycare and particularly Quebec’s school infrastructure, Quebec City is now giving tourism-related businesses and operators a boost.
The $753 million Tourism Recovery Plan, announced in June includes $15 million for the improvement of regional tourism partnership agreements this year, and Tourisme Laval gets $524,372 of it.
This aid will be used to support projects to develop the tourism offer of businesses in the regions that are suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and includes support for collective projects to adapt small- and medium-sized tourism businesses (SME) to the new health realities, and support for development and major projects.
“This contribution will support local stakeholders in the implementation of health measures,” says Tourisme Laval CEO Geneviève Roy, “and give them a financial boost to help them face the coming months and support them in achieving their goals.”
Tourisme Laval is the perfect partner to help tourism businesses set up promising new projects while taking into account visitor safety, said Minister responsible for the Laval region Benoit Charette, adding “the government has said that it intends to take the necessary measures to support Quebec entrepreneurs: this announcement proves it.”
Eligible projects include support for SMEs for the opening of the 2020 season; making locales devoted to customers and employees compliant with health guidelines; collective projects to adapt tourism SMEs to new health realities; projects submitted by a tourist agent recognized by the Ministry of Tourism; and projects corresponding to seven categories, including attractions, activities and equipment.
For more information visit the www.TourismeLaval.com
