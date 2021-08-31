Tories launch Laval slate

Laval’s Conservatives launched their slate of candidates on Saturday, introducing four people they say “will act on behalf of the citizens of the North Shore of Montreal and implement the Conservative commitments contained in the Contrat avec les Québécois et les Québécoises.”
That Contrat reflects the many wishes people have for their federal government says Vimy candidate Rima El-Helou, “to give Quebec more power and the means to fund its healthcare system.” By electing a strong Conservative team for the region, says Angiolino D’Anello, candidate for Alfred Pellan. “We can speak with one voice when it comes to defending our interests.”
The Conservatives are ready says Marc-Aurèle-Fortin candidate Sarah Petrari. “We are ready to govern and replace Justin Trudeau who has no plan to return to a balanced budget or even to reopen the economy.” In Laval–Les-Îles Spyridonas Pettas says the Tories are the only ones “who can do something for Quebec. Our election platform contains a multitude of promises that will serve to improve the quality of life of the citizens of the Laval region.”
It’s a great team says Conservative Senator Leo Housakos. “I absolutely want to see them on the floor of the House of Commons next fall. They have the desire and the power to act for the Laval region.”
