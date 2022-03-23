Thinking about water

An island between two rivers, with massive investments in waterways and preserving water habitats, with high-tech methods to preserve and produce potable water, sometimes it requires someone to just get down in there.
On World Water Day Tuesday, Laval’s water management department published photos of a cold (-30) January day when a team of specialized divers, mandated by the Water Management Department descended into the icy Rivière des prairies to clear an accumulation of frazil ice at the mouth of one of the water intakes of the Pont-Viau drinking water plant.
World Water Day, held every year since 1993, celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2 billion people living without access to safe water.
