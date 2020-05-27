With their long-held credo that the best playroom is the one covered only by the sky and treetops, the 4-H clubs of Quebec are offering families video capsules to help inform children about the natural world around them as they experience a prolonged period of their lives indoors.
Until August 31, 4-H Quebec will air short educational videos on various subjects, which families can view and then explore on their own, whether it’s spotting and identifying different types of flowers, or learning the difference between a Black Crow and a Carrion Crow.
Simply subscribe to their YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCOZTrvIQ_aYihb3k3zwQAsg to get started.
