Terrebonne steel firm awarded major contracts

The Terrebonne plant of ADF Group will participate in a slew of commercial construction contracts in the southeast and western U.S. as well as in the industrial sector in eastern Canada.
A North American leader in steel superstructure fabrication, ADF was awarded new contracts totalling $100 million and covering the scope of its services, namely, design and engineering of connections, fabrication, industrial coatings, production of shop drawings and steel procurement, as well as installation of steel structures for commercial buildings.
The firm’s works have supported large-scale projects throughout North America, including the new Champlain Bridge, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and One World Trade Center in New York.
Last year the company, whose roots are in a family-run Sainte-Rose wrought iron works, launched a $30 million investment for a new robotic production line for the Terrebonne facility, the only one of its kind in North America, which will be inaugurated in May 2022, with plans to create new jobs related to the robotization. CEO Jean Paschini said in a release that "some of the more standard fabrication processes will now be carried out by robots, which will allow us to reassign our qualified and specialized employees to higher value-added fabrication. In general, this will translate into gains in overall productivity and an increase in our annual fabrication capacity.”
The new contracts will start gradually over the next few weeks and run until mid-2023 at the company’s fabrication plants and paint shops in Terrebonne and Great Falls, Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.