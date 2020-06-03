Laval has a new temporary shelter for homeless people in Chomedey.
The Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) in Laval is opening a temporary shelter for 30 men and women tomorrow at the Place des aînés at 435 Curé-Labelle.
The shelter will replace the space at Centre Josée-Faucher, which ceased operations Monday, and is meant to fulfill the Quebec government’s directive to provide care and services to homeless people and to prevent community spread among this highly vulnerable segment of the population.
CISSS Laval worked in collaboration with numerous partners, including the city, community organization Travail de rue de l’île de Laval (TRIL), SPHÈRE santé sexuelle globale and the Commission scolaire de Laval, to provide safe and temporary supervision where homeless Lavallois will be able to get a meal, take care of their personal hygiene, wash their personal belongings and sleep.
The Place des aînés has been closed as part of measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19.
