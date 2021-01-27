Telephone fraud tips

Police are offering tips to avoid being defrauded, with schemes multiplying as people - particularly seniors - are more isolated and often cut off socially and physically from friends and loved ones. “Each year, telephone fraud claims many victims. The majority of those targeted are seniors,” say Laval police.
A common scheme is fraudsters pretend to be a close relative of the family with an urgent problem requiring a sum of money (accident, conflict with the law, etc.). By manipulating their victims’ anxiety and concern over their loved ones, they often manage to convince their victims to give them large sums of money.
Methods most often used by a fraudster include calling out of the blue, and prodding victims to recognize them as a grandchild by name. The fraudster then asks for a large sum of money on the pretext that he has an urgent problem, and pleads not to get other family members involved.
Tips to remember:
If a caller asks if you recognize them, say “No.” Ask personal questions that only your grandchild can answer, and refuse to give money until you have verified the caller's version with other family members. Ask for a phone number to call them back or tell them to call you back later once you’ve verified. When in doubt, hang up immediately.
Remember, you always have the right to say no, even to a loved one.
If you suspect that you have been the victim of telephone fraud, or if you have inadvertently provided personal or financial information, report the incident to 911.
Contact your financial institution and the company that issued your credit card, as well as the two national credit bureaus and request that a fraud notice be placed on your credit file:
http://www.consumer.equifax.ca/partnerca/maclp_fr.html
Report identity fraud to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center: 888-495-8501
You can also get support by contacting:
Canadian Identity Theft Prevention Association: 1 866 436¬-5461
Ligne Aide Abus Aînés: 888-489-2287
Ligne tel-Aînés: 514-353-2463
If you receive unsolicited calls, you can put your phone numbers on the National Do Not Call List (DNCL). Call 866-580-DNCL (3625) or visit http://www.lnnte-dncl.gc.ca/
