Tax freeze coming

Laval residents have gotten a lot of goodies in the last few years: New infrastructure, new housing developments, plans for a new central library, aquatic centre and bio-methane plant, securing the Quebec games and more. The only thing they didn’t get was a tax break.
Until now.
Laval Mayor Mark Demers announced this week that taxes will be frozen for the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors in the 2021 budget to be released sometime in December.
“Last May, given the economic unprecedented economic impact of the pandemic on all taxpayers, we made clear our intention to freeze taxes for 2021” says Demers, adding that efforts this year to reduce expenses and rigorous management of public finances has made the freeze possible. He stated that during the pandemic “everybody is having trouble breathing and making sacrifices, and we are offering this breath of fresh air to taxpayers.”
He also noted that his administration delayed 2020 tax payments until September 1. However, the administration soundly rejected motions by the opposition to cancel the 5 percent late penalty or reduce the 8.5 percent interest rate, or even implement automatic payment options.
Just last week, all members of the opposition in Laval denounced the lack of commitment to a tax freeze after seven years of tax hikes, despite mounting, notable surpluses.
In fact, the Official Opposition Parti Laval has been relentless, calling for freezes for more than five years and rejecting the notion that enormous surpluses were required to redress infrastructure deficits, largely attributable to the Vaillancourt years. Last week opposition councillor Michel Poissant stressed the need for business tax relief, demonstrating how a daycare would pay triple the amount in property taxes than a simple household, and the resulting burden could further economic hardship in the city in terms of employment and revenue. For his part, Demers was optimistic, specifically for the agriculture sector, which he said reported record participation in the Défi 100% local 2020 campaign which encourages local food shopping.
The city had been anticipating a $60 million deficit due to the pandemic but stated early this year that a $59 million 2019 surplus would cover any shortfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.