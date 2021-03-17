Tax freeze as myth?

Gabriel Vellone says property tax freezes announced by numerous Quebec municipalities are fleeting gestures, and myths like Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy.
As the economic crisis looms on the horizon, the city of Laval, like several other municipalities in Quebec, has announced that it will be freezing property taxes for 2021.
“Needless to remind everyone that 2021 is an election year for all municipalities in Quebec,” says the founder and sole candidate of Progrès Laval. “What a great opportunity to try to maintain current support or win new votes by promising a tax freeze. Many city administrations use the rate of inflation to justify raising taxes, one budget to another, when inflation is generally lower than expected.”
Given the growth in spending and the rising cost of goods and services, Vellone says “it would be inevitable that a significant increase would, sooner or later, be necessary to fill the shortfall. It is unrealistic to believe that a municipal administration can maintain the same services without eventually increasing taxes.”
By announcing the freezing of property taxes in these difficult times, the administration hopes that the economic situation in 2021 will recover thus foreseeing the possibility of postponing to 2022 a more significant increase, after the elections, he says.
“All concerned citizens need to keep in mind that if a tax freeze might seem like good news, a significant increase passed on the following year could be more difficult for owners to swallow. So don't be surprised if your tax bill has gone up; it will be so every year. As for Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy, leave it to the kids to believe.”
