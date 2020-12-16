Tap and ride

Riders will be able to pay their fare via credit card on all Laval transit corporation (STL) buses next year.
The STL has unveiled its latest innovation, which is a Quebec first. France-based Flowbird will supply the contactless payment terminals and the operating system and will team up with Moneris to coordinate the transactions.
The project is supported and funded by the regional metropolitan transit authority (ARTM) and will make it possible to outfit the entire fleet with the system as early as summer 2021 if everything unfolds as planned.
The rollout follows a pilot project still underway that was launched in April 2017 with Mouvement Desjardins and ends October 31, 2021, which should make for a transparent transition between the two systems.
The system accepts Visa and Mastercard payments and will be compatible with most smartphone contactless payment applications. It will include smart transit transfers, recognizing the earlier payment on the second boarding and the client will be charged only once. The STL says they will be able to gradually include more features, including contactless debit payments and more credit card types.
“Contactless payments foster impulse decisions to take the bus and instantly offset some of the main obstacles to using the bus,” says STL board chair Eric Morasse, “especially when transiting from different transport modes: How much does it cost? Where can I buy a bus ticket?”
Indeed, says Flowbird CEO Bertrand Barthelemy, “Making it possible to use your bank card as a bus pass, occasional riders in Laval will no longer need to purchase a bus pass in advance or find a ticket vending machine says.”
For more information visit www.stlaval.ca.
