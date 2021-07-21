With summer in full swing the city has installed its temporary rest stops in the neighborhoods. Made by local designers, the eight summer stops welcome you for reading, relaxation, games as well as meetings with family and friends, or to have a bite.
Conceived last year when faced with the pandemic, the city’s summer stops are back in greater numbers this year with new elements and unique designs making them even more attractive.
This year the zones for artistic contemplation allow you to admire the works of illustrators from all walks of life, and participate in a storytelling trail as part of the TD Reading Club in collaboration with Laval’s libraries. At some sites, an Unio Marché truck makes it possible to buy fresh products from Laval agricultural producers. Many of the sites will be available throughout the fall.
Check out all of them, find out where at https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/haltes-estivales.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.