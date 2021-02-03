The province has invested $1 million in a local project looking at adaptation to climate change.
Quebec City has thrown its support behind the CANOPÉE organization’s Île en vert program, one of eight new initiatives following the first call for proposals within the framework of the provincial program to combat urban heat islands.
The primary objective of the Laval effort is to plant 2,000 trees and 6,000 other plants by 2023, to promote the creation of corridors of biodiversity between the natural environments the city already possesses while increasing and diversifying the vegetation cover in the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.
Several important benefits are expected from the greening program, including improvement of quality of life and physical and mental health, social cohesion and a feeling of belonging. The program aims overall to increase the resilience of communities to the impacts of climate change, mainly urban heat islands, and reduce the risks associated with weather extremes such as extreme heat.
Heat islands are areas with a lot of construction that absorbs the sun's rays with little green space. In addition, human activities, which are more numerous in cities, produce heat and contribute to the production of greenhouse gases, which favors episodes of smog. All of these phenomena are exacerbated by climate change.
From a public health perspective, the populations most vulnerable to heat live mostly in urban heat island areas that are strongly linked to indicators of material and social deprivation. Part of the program requirements are obligations to mobilize the population and its elected officials in favor of the necessary transformation of town planning to preserve or improve the health of the most vulnerable populations.
“The greening of cities is at the very heart of adaptation to climate change” says Laurie-Maude Drapeau, scientific advisor at the Institut national de santé publique du Québec. “We are very enthusiastic about the launch of the Île en vert program… which will help improve the quality of life of the population.”
