Table51 stays set

Jimmy Kosmas stayed awake many nights, agonizing over the pandemic crisis enveloping the city, his businesses, and the hundreds of people that rely upon him.
“I was staying up at night thinking how I had to make sure everyone got paid,” he told The Suburban. “Even while I was hearing about employees of other operations not getting paid and the industry taking this major hit. I had to find a way,” says the co-owner of Table 51. “We have 120 employees affected by this.”
When the crisis hit, the popular Laval eatery, like its sister Montreal location, closed its doors, and it took some time before the takeout business got up and running. Once it did, there was no looking back. “Seeing a 60% drop in business is hard,” he recalls, “we had such a vision for the immediate future, plans, investments, and it all came to a screeching halt.”
“On the bright side,” he says, “I got to know my wife and kids. And I like them!”
When Kosmas first said goodbye to his staff, he “thought it was going to be two weeks, maximum. After three, four weeks, I got very worried and concerned: With no cash flow, how I could take care of them.” It was thanks to some 30 years in the business he says, and having established solid relationships with suppliers, that made the difference, and of course our customers. It's always about them.”
He says Table 51 customers are a special breed. “We have such a great relationship with them, a connection that makes the difference – people ordering, even calling or coming by to encourage us.”
“We were just four people in Laval getting those orders out, and above all we were working hard to make each experience as close to the authentic Table 51 experience as we could without having them in the dining room, from the way we presented food to the packaging. All the time I had in mind getting employees back to work, all those people relying on us for a living.”
The takeout business was rocking compared to the shutdown of course, but all it could assure most businesses was enough to open the doors on June 27 without being decimated by utility bills.
Kosmas had high praise for Carrefour Laval using the government’s Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program to help tenants. “I hope it goes further, that it's extended to help everybody keep operating and keep paying employees.”
The reaction was dramatic he says, even with the new bare-bones operation: distancing requirements cutting capacity in half, eliminating the lunch service, and with the addition of tents and terraces, the restaurants are up and running and the response has been so positive, with people lapping up their iconic dishes like Braised Beef, Veggie Burgers and Chicken Pad Thai. “It's been so heart-warming. I never would have thought in a million years we'd have that kind of impact.
Kosmas says the industry has to work hard to keep going. “This is the new normal and now's not the time for anybody to be a cowboy. It's ‘Get on board or get lost’. We can't blame people for being fearful. Every business' biggest fear is that someone gets it – staff, a client, anyone we know. That's why we are so careful. Our response is so strict following and respecting all the rules and then some.” Masks are everywhere, on every face, when people walk in, until they sit down, as soon as they get up. Kosmas says its extra heartwarming to see other restaurateurs coming in for a meal and showing solidarity.
The virtual disappearance of business lunches has hit all operations hard, but the menu and vibe are still huge draws for the rest of the evening. “We are still here, and still passionate about welcoming our friends, feeding them the best meals in town, and helping create those special memories.” In the meantime, he says “2020 is a write-off: profit is a foreign term. Right now, we need to get back to basics. We're still at the market every day but instead of bringing back loads of food the haul is smaller. I'm just so grateful to see faces again.” (Once the masks come off that is.”)
Because some things – like good friends, great evenings, the city’s best Club Sandwich and of course, Deep Fried Oreos – some things, you can just count on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.