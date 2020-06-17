Support staff begin training

A new cohort of hospital support staff workers began their training in Laval this week.
The Centre de services scolaire de Laval welcomed 355 students top their Centre de formation Compétences-2000 to begin their 3-month beneficiary attendant express training program, in partnership with the Laval integrated health and social services center (CISSS) and several private long-term care establishments in Laval.
More than 3,000 applications for admission were received following the appeal from Quebec Premier François Legault for more workers in residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs).
The call was buttressed by a boost in salaries, benefits and paid training.
The files were rapidly analyzed and students were contacted by the CISSS Laval and various private establishments to take the next step in the selection process, says CSSL director-general Yves-Michel Volcy. “The team worked very hard to offer this certificate of professional studies which meets ministry requirements and makes available the largest number of candidates in the health network by September 15.” The students will undergo 375 hours of in-class, virtual and on the job training.
The program benefits from a skilled and experienced teaching cadre, close collaboration with the CISSS Laval, availability of its premises and cutting-edge facilities that faithfully represent the reality of the workplace.
