Support for young tech firms

Innovative small and medium sized Laval businesses now have access to help with maintaining their competitiveness and ensuring their sustainability from Corporation Inno-centre du Québec.
An $165,000 agreement between the city and Inno-centre secures 160 hours of professional services to young Laval tech firms in the commercialization phase with annual sales of less than $2 million, so that they can be supported in their growth. In addition to the strategic support offered by the city’s Economic Development Department, eligible businesses can access additional consulting services that will help them accelerate their development. Supported businesses will be able to count on a team of experienced and high-caliber advisors to help them. “This is one of the City's ways of maintaining and increasing the growth of Laval's economy” says deputy mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer, “and that allows us to have the means to offer a better quality of life to the population."
Sectors targeted by the agreement include aeronautics, food processing, clean technologies, medical devices and equipment, advanced manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT) and new media.
Companies wishing to be supported in their growth strategy can contact Laval’s Economic Development Department at 450-978-5959 or at lavaleconomique@laval.ca
Learn more about Inno-center at https://www.inno-centre.com/
