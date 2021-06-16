Summer stops are back

Laval’s innovative and comfortable summer rest stops are back, and doubled, the eight summer spots to be gradually deployed throughout the island over the next few weeks.
The project launched last summer to offer Laval residents new public spaces in the context of a pandemic offer temporary, fun and pleasant arrangements made by Quebec designers, and are a great way to enjoy the summer and discover neighborhoods during a day of exploration close to home, with family and friends, all while respecting health instructions.
While planning outings and vacations away from home is still uncertain, the development of these eight sites allows all generations to get away from their daily lives, explore their city, visit neighborhoods and make them their own.”
This summer new elements are begin added, including arts features, furniture, shaded areas and other comfort considerations. The scalable installations with unique and attractive designs are more numerous but just as inspiring as those renewed. Many of these sites will be available throughout the fall. Each of the stops offers an area of “artistic contemplation” where the works of illustrators from all walks of life, up-and-coming and renowned, will be presented, and will notably be an opportunity to admire the work of Laval artists, including Luc Melanson and Katy Lemay.
Over the next few weeks, the Bibliothèques de Laval will be offering visitors to discover the children's book Les Hauts et les Bas d'Amanda through an intriguing storytelling trail integrated into the development of the sites at Marcel-Gamache park, Émile-Nelligan library and Berge des Écores.
Visitors are also invited to encourage local shops, as the spaces are perfect for enjoying a take-out meal.
The sites will be at:
Parc Marcel-Gamache, Sainte-Dorothée
Émile-Nelligan library, Laval-des-Rapides
Saint-Louis-de-Montfort community centre, Pont-Viau
Église Saint-Vincent-de-Paul
Berge aux Quatre-Vents, Laval-Ouest
The public space of De la Concorde metro station
Berge des Écores, Duvernay
The site of the old Saint-Noël-Chabanel community centre, Saint-François.
