Sudden road redrawing irks resident

“It just makes no sense” says John Katsigiannis, who is increasingly wondering where the consideration is for households when the city makes decisions that affect citizens’ quality of life.
The Fabreville resident discovered that after the city repaved his section of Gilles street more than a month ago, the configuration of the road was changed dramatically. Where previously there was parking and a pedestrian lane on each side (there are no sidewalks), the city instead created a two-way bike lane on his side of the street, removing all parking but returning the other side to the way it was. “It makes no sense” he told The Suburban. “Parking spaces are necessary especially in residential areas.”
He says that it is difficult for his visitors to park, including his elderly mother, and they must park wherever they can and walk to the corner to cross, or park in his driveway while he moves and searches for space. “We can't have visitors over” he says, adding that some neighbors across the street park in a manner that takes up more than one space making it even harder now, as all residents on the block scramble for free spots.
The city says it is reconfiguring the entire road to create a safer sharing of the roadway for all users, a project that responds to requests from citizens who complained about “the lack of space for pedestrians in winter” according to city communications agent Myriam Legault.
During the winter she says, pedestrians have to walk between parked and moving vehicles. With no sidewalks and a roadway 14 meters wide when vehicles are parked on both sides, the space for automobile traffic is large and encourages motorists to drive faster. Maintaining the current lanes was therefore no longer an option according to the city, “as snow removal became impossible due to the presence of parked vehicles.”
She said that city ensures that when removing parking on one or both sides that there is sufficient space available and cited a parking space occupancy reading of only 23% when both sides of the roads were reusable, something Katsigiannis finds suspect, and he wonders how this may slow down traffic at all, other than him who has to exit his driveway directly into a two-lane bike path.
Katsigiannis, who wonders how this happened without even consulting him and others affected by it, spoke with his city councillor - and mayoralty candidate - Michel Trottier, who he says told him that he agreed the move was odd, and may be seasonal, something the city did not confirm. Trottier did not respond to a request for comment.
He also scoffed at the city's contention that his is the only complaint received, especially in that it was only his home that has been affected, until the rest of the street is redrawn. “They are not being considerate to the households that are affected. I can guarantee that there will be more complaints… This is so crazy. They don’t give a s**t. Ridiculous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.