The city is offering a subsidy of up to $1000 for homeowners to replace their oil heating system with one powered exclusively by electricity or renewable energy.
Single-family, multi-family, mobile, condominium or 4 to 30-unit residential dwellings (3 storeys or less) are eligible.
You must have replaced your main oil heating system (hot air or hot water circulation) with a system powered exclusively by electricity or using renewable energies (geothermal, wind, solar, aerothermy) since the regulation came into force in September 2017.
(Homeowners with propane heating systems are not eligible for the subsidy, but homeowners currently with a dual-energy heating system are now eligible.)
The dismantling work (including the appropriate disposal of the tank) must have been done by a contractor with a RBQ licence which includes: an electrical contractor licensed by the Corporation des maîtres mécaniciens du Québec, and a plumbing and heating contractor licensed by the Corporation des maîtres mécaniciens en tuyauterie du Québec.
You must also allow a representative of the city to conduct in-person or telephone audits of the compliance of the information in your grant application. The amount of the grant varies depending on the type of building.
The funding is in addition to that offered by the Quebec government under the Chaufez vert program. To take advantage of this program, you must register before carrying out the work.
It is estimated that a house heated using an oil system uses an average of 1000 to 2500 L per year, generating between 3 and 7 tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHGs), equivalent to the annual emissions of one to four cars. In the Laval area, more than 18,000 residential buildings heat with heating oil, giving a potential reduction of more than 85,000 tonnes of CO2.
To apply for the grant visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/chauffage-au-mazout.aspx
To learn about the provincial Chaufez vert program visit http://www.transitionenergetique.gouv.qc.ca/mon-habitation/chauffez-vert/#.WsPEIaqWyUk
