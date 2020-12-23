Story time tackles serious topic

This is the last week to catch a brilliant story-time session courtesy of Laval’s library network and The Grande Semaine des Tout-Petits. The Laval library YouTube series, which has offered a plethora of varied activities for young and old throughout the pandemic, has featured master storyteller Danielle Godin and her story about Tito, a young child soldier and his goat Amalthée.
The tale is meant to celebrate the International Day of the Rights of the Child on November 20 and runs until December 31. Forced-recruited child soldiers are turned to a life of violence where their rights are not respected, and these activities underscore the responsibility of adults to protect children around the world from exploitation, abduction and violence.
Check it out at https://youtu.be/xacrracbngA
