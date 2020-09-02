Story lines

Seven months after the confinement began in most of Quebec, seniors facing isolation caused by the pandemic can access the city’s new cultural telephone story service launched this week, expected to run until November.
Une histoire au bout du fil (A story at the end of the line) is a service featuring 5-minute literary capsules recorded by authors who tell stories, read poetry, excerpts from their novels or other works. So far, authors Louise Portal, Dominique Demers, Marie Laberge and Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette have responded to the library network’s appeal for author participation.
Some 40 story capsules (in French only) are planned and will be gradually added to the cultural telephone line each week.
While Laval launched this initiative for seniors in collaboration with Quebec’s culture ministry, other municipalities have been offering similar services since the beginning of the lockdown. For example, the small city of Côte Saint Luc, with less than one tenth the population of Laval, but among the oldest populations of any Quebec municipality, began such a service with live speakers in March, offering readings, lectures, group discussions or scientific matters, health, humour and more, live, recorded and as podcasts; while other communities leveraged seniors’ easy access to TV and radio, and for some internet, as well as phone recordings, to help break isolation with cultural offerings when it was at its most profound.
“While the Quebec government has loosened the grip on the confinement of seniors in residences, many of them are restricting their non-essential outings by choice,” said Laval Mayor Marc Demers, “this new initiative put forward by the city is for them.”
Une histoire offers literary capsules 24 hours a day until November 4.
Call 450-680-2909 to listen in.
