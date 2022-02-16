The Société de transport de Laval (STL) and the union representing the STL drivers are trading barbs
About who is responsible for stalling progress on ending labour strife.
Last Friday the STL filed a proposal for arbitration with the union, stating that over the past two years, 34 negotiation meetings have been held in addition to 10 sessions with a mediator and a recent closed meeting between the two parties. “The STL deplores and finds it difficult to explain that the Union refused this solution, which would have resolved the current impasse” reads a STM release. “This ongoing situation unnecessarily harms customers and the organization's efforts to revive public transit.”
“The STL wishes to reiterate its good faith throughout the process, by modulating its offer several times and withdrawing a large part of its initial requests to focus on the main issues, while respecting the financial framework allocated” reads the statement. “It should be noted that public transit has been hit hard by the pandemic in the last two years, and more recently with the Omicron wave. This situation led to a significant decrease in ridership and a significant drop in revenues for all public transit authorities in the metropolitan area.”
Meanwhile, the Syndicat des chauffeurs d'autobus de Laval is accusing Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer of practicing “closed door politics.”
While negotiations (hung on wages) with the STL are stalling, public transit planning in the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) is failing miserably says the union, expressing “great disappointment” in the mayor's refusal to meet with them. "What shocks union members even more are the reasons why the new mayor of Laval, Stéphane Boyer, does not want to speak with CUPE Quebec President Patrick Gloutney and union representatives.
However, a meeting had taken place with the members of the executive last August, says
union president Patrick Lafleur, “when he was at the time only a simple candidate for mayor… Unfortunately, the new mayor of Laval does not place public transit at the center of his priorities. If this were the case, he would discuss with the people concerned in order to find sustainable solutions to ensure an efficient public transport service in Laval."
The union says the city’s “position of closure” comes at a time when negotiations are most difficult. The city’s 635 bus drivers have been without an employment contract since July 2019, and the union says in an inflationary context, current wage offers will impoverish its members.
Union members have exercised five days of strike action so far, the last time being December 19, 2021.
