STL recognized for organizational excellence

The Société de transport de Laval has picked up major kudos from Excellence Canada, receiving the Canada Award for Excellence - Platinum, the country's greatest recognition for organizational excellence, highlighting a culture of continuous improvement that mobilizes all teams within the STL.
This is the second prize in two years to be awarded to the STL in recognition of the quality of its management and its overall performance, and follows the Prix performance Québec, the highest distinction in the field presented to the STL by the Quebec government in 2019.
“We believe in the strength of the we,” said executive-director Guy Picard. “Being at the helm of such an innovative and excellence-oriented organization is a source of great pride for me. The STL would not be what it is without the contribution of its approximately 1,100 employees and 9 executives on the board of directors, who have this common passion to think big and work for the common good."
The STL is at a turning point in terms of innovation and its teams are mobilized to carry out major initiatives like the electrification of its entire bus fleet by 2040, modernization of its facilities, expansion of its garage with an additional area of nearly 20,000 m2 and constant improvement of the customer experience.
The award was announced a day after a strike that crippled non-essential bus service in the city as the STL continues to negotiate with its drivers’ union, and a few days after deputy mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer announced his intention to create a shuttle circuit for seniors to connect different residences, health establishments and commercial points of interest.
The proposal of a public transit shuttle service would “make it possible to break the isolation and offer a service more adapted to the reality of the elderly, in particular by increasing the feeling of security with a more personalized service” says Boyer, who also applauded Premier François Legault's recent announcement regarding the electrification of transit.
“Protecting the environment and fighting climate change is the challenge of the 21st century. With this announcement, we feel very well that Mr. Legault's government is in solution mode. It's a great day and great news for Laval" he said. The STL is expected to acquire 200 electric buses by 2030 and invest nearly $200 million in the construction of a garage to accommodate them.
