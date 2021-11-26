Drivers of the Société de transport de Laval (STL) have voted to stage two more strike days for today and Saturday to denounce the impasse at the negotiation table.
“Customers must understand that we are forced by management to go on strike, because the mismanagement of the STL is endangering the public transport service of the citizens of Laval” said drivers’ union president Patrick Lafleur. The union (CUPE 5959) is also staging a demonstration walk for public transit in Laval on Saturday at noon starting at Terminus Montmorency.
The STL called the strike action “a decision that unnecessarily hurts Laval transit users.” In a response ot the strike announcement, the STL deplored “the fact that Laval transit users will bear the brunt of yet another strike” called by the bus drivers' union. “The union's decision will result in significant disruptions to bus service, affecting Laval residents as well as Laval businesses and their customers.”
Management apologized for the inconvenience and called it unfortunate that the union made that decision despite ongoing negotiations. “Another conciliation meeting is scheduled for November 29. STL believes in reaching a settlement through negotiations, not through actions that hurt transit users.”
Public transit has taken a hard hit these past two years, says the STL, with the pandemic causing a massive drop in ridership and resulting in considerable revenue losses for the entire metropolitan area. As the STL continues to navigate the challenges, it has recently renewed collective agreements with maintenance and clerical workers' unions, stating the “comprehensive offer submitted to the union is fair and comparable to the offers in those collective agreements. What's more, city of Laval employees and other bargaining units representing bus drivers across Quebec have agreed to the same rates of pay.”
On Friday November 26, buses will run at 50% of regular service levels, which means big gaps in the schedule, with no service between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be NO bus service on Saturday, meaning that transit users will have to find other means of transportation from 12:30 a.m. on Saturday through around 4 a.m. on Sunday when service is set to resume.
