STL needs innovation, action on board, says councillor

City councillors sitting on the board of directors of the Société de transport de Laval (STL) need to take more initiative, says Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis.
In light of Laval’s auditor-general Véronique Boily’s 16 recommendations specifically about the STL, the agency board of directors “remains in responsive mode” says De Cotis, a former STL chairman, adding STL “needs leaders who will make innovative decisions and put in place structures of a strong organization.”
Decotis says to reduce expenditures, the agency eliminated 25 driver positions “but no employees in other sectors of the company have been affected by the downsizing. Are contract or temporary employees still needed? Is early retirement possible? In short, we are cutting services to citizens who pay $70 million a year to the STL (the amount of the city subsidy to the transit agency).”
The driver job cuts represent a savings of up to $3.5 million over two years, says De Cotis, while the Regional Metropolitan Transportation Authority (ARTM) is calling for budget cuts of $28 million over the same period. “When a transport company cuts into its drivers, it attacks the heart of what it is, its DNA. The Board must be present and active in the decisions that will lead to the relief sought by the ARTM.”
The 85 percent drop in ridership during the pandemic will not be the norm, says De Cotis, rather it is a historic low that occurred at the height of the crisis, and cutting services rather than structures means accepting that this exception will become the norm.
De Cotis wants a recovery plan that will establish the means and timelines for the implementation of the many recommendations of the Auditor General’s annual report by next month.
In her report, Boily noted some “good” elements of contract management at the Société de transport de Laval (STL), but says existing measures do not provide for formal approvals throughout the process, which does not promote accountability or competition, and exposes the STL to non-compliance and risks of irregularities. For example, STM policies and reference guide are out of date, presenting non-harmonized information, and there is no security clearance or structured training process for personnel involved in contract management.
De Cotis says the brief response by the STL that they are satisfied to note that “no major failure was revealed” and that they are moving to correct some of the issues revealed is “unacceptable.”
“We have five municipal councillors on this board of directors. What are they doing to maintain service?...They are there to bring ideas to the management of the STL. They have to do more than collect their wages.”
