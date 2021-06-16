STL moves on expansion

The Société de transport de Laval has reached an important milestone with the selection of STGM and SidLee Architecture to draw up expansion plans for its facilities at 2250 avenue Françis-Hughes.
Groupe CT4, an engineering expert made up of the Bouthillette Prizeau, SNC Lavalin, Systra and Équipe Laurence groups, will draw up construction plans and specifications for the buildings.
STL Chair Eric Morasse said “already in 2012, we followed in the global electrification movement. The announcement of these new partnerships marks the start of a collaboration that will ultimately transform our business and ensure that we can load and operate more electric buses as of 2025.” The STL aims to run only 100% electric buses beginning in 2040 and will face the increase of its projected ridership by adding buses to its fleet. The STL will increase its garage surface area by 50% by adding an additional 19,000 square metres, including 145 parking spaces to accommodate electric buses.
The company currently has a fleet of 336 buses spread over 47 lines, serving some 2,700 stops and covering more than 1,500 kilometers.
