STL holiday treats

The Societé de transport de Laval has launched three holiday promotions to make getting around easier during the holiday period.
You can go shopping without parking, by taking the free STL 360 shuttle bus that covers the downtown core of Laval. Departing every 20 minutes from the Montmorency bus terminal, with stops at Centropolis, several attractions and shopping malls, it’s a convenient way for Montrealers to come to Laval to shop without the hassle of traffic or crowded parking lots.
Children 11 and under can ride any STL bus for free when accompanied by a full-fare-paying adult, and children 5 and under ride for free year-round! Certain conditions apply. All STL bus and shared taxi travel is free, including paratransit service (reservation required) on December 24 and 31.
STL drivers will be accepting donations on behalf of Moisson Laval, an organization that provides food assistance to people in need.
During the Holidays, December 24, 25, 26, 31 and January 1 and 2 are considered as statutory holidays and run on modified schedules.
For details and more information visit https://stlaval.ca/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.