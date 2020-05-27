STL hands out face coverings

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) is distributing face coverings to users this week, as part of a concerted operation involving all four Montreal metropolitan area public transit authorities.
The operation was made possible via financial support from the Quebec government and as announced at a joint conference presented by Premier François Legault and Laval Mayor Marc Demers.
Distribution points are set up at Montmorency and Cartier terminals during peak hours and masks will be given out by hand, managed by teams of STL employees equipped with visors, masks and gloves.
In total, 15,000 reusable face coverings will be distributed in Laval during this first round, which will span several days. OF this amount, 1,000 coverings will be sent by mail to paratransit users. More rounds will be forthcoming in the coming months, depending on how the situation evolves along with supply volumes. The plan is to distribute some 1.5 million face coverings across the Montreal metropolitan area. Upcoming distribution dates will be communicated to users on our website and social networks.
The STL is asking riders who already have face covering to abstain from taking more.
The aim is to foster the use of face coverings by the bus riding community as social distancing becomes more difficult when using public transit. Quebec public health authorities strongly recommend wearing face coverings when using public transit and wherever it is impossible to practice sufficient social distancing.
However, transit authorities are reminding the public that face coverings should not be construed as a substitute for other hygiene and public health measures already in effect. Face coverings are simply meant to supplement frequent hand-washing, breathing etiquette and social distancing.
Face coverings must be washed before use using a hot cycle, and then dried thoroughly. For detailed distribution times, visit bit.ly/STL-COVID19. Limited quantities per distribution day, while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.