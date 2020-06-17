STL forecasts bus crowding

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) has launched a web tool that tells users how crowded their bus should be.
What is being called a Canadian first, the STL innovation provides an estimate of the number of passengers you should expect not only when you board, but also during the course of your entire bus trip.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made social distancing in public transit situations a core concern for users,” reads an announcement. “This tool will enable them to make informed decisions depending on bus crowdedness based on their comfort level.”
STL vehicles have been equipped with GPS technology and passenger counters for years and daily record occupancy levels at each bus stop, for each bus route, and at each scheduled bus time. Data is then used to calculate an estimate of how many passengers are on the bus at a specified stop, at a specific time, based on the average trending during the five previous days. Calculations are updated daily. For now, estimates will be available for weekday bus service only.
The current release is a beta version to be improved based on user experiences and comments.
To find out the expected bus crowdedness, simply select bus route and direction; starting bus stop; destination bus stop; and departure time. Based on the commute you’ve selected in steps 1-2-3, the tool posts the maximum number of passengers you should expect on the bus for all of your day’s trips.
The platform displays data four ways on a color gradient ranging from light (low occupancy) to dark (more crowded): a map of bus stops with an estimate of how many passengers will be on the bus along each stop of commute; timeline of the estimated number of passengers on the bus along each stop; number of minutes and percentage of trip spent with X passengers (pie chart); and a detailed list of bus stops, scheduled bus times and expected bus crowdedness.
“We believe in the role public transit plays in supporting the reopening of the economy, but we also know it is no longer always possible to social distance on buses. Together with continuing to insist on the importance of wearing a mask, this new tool will enable Laval residents to make fully informed decisions about their bus commutes.”
A May survey finds that 64% of respondents are worried about resuming using public transit, and that for 49% of respondents, the main worry is social distancing on buses.
For information visit stlaval.ca/passengers, on computers and smartphones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.